NHAI Revises Toll Rates on Bengaluru–Nelamangala Highway from Tuesday

Toll Rate Revision on Bengaluru–Nelamangala Highway (NH-4) with effective from Tuesday

Highway Section Affected:

19.5-km access-controlled stretch of Tumakuru Road (NH-4), North Bengaluru

Toll Collection Points:

Km 14.875 – Towards Nelamangala

Km 26.075 – Towards Bengaluru

Km 16.6 – Entry from NICE Road to Bengaluru

Km 17.1 – Entry from NICE Road to Nelamangala

Km 23.15 – Entry to Nelamangala via service lane

Km 23.8 – Entry to Bengaluru via service lane

New Toll Rates:

Cars / Jeeps

Single Trip: ₹30

Return Trip (within 24 hrs): ₹45

Monthly Pass: ₹865

LCVs / Mini Buses

Single Trip: ₹50

Return Trip: ₹70

Monthly Pass: ₹1,440

Buses / Trucks

Single Trip: ₹100

Return Trip: ₹150

Monthly Pass: ₹2,955

Earthmovers / Heavy Machinery

Single Trip: ₹160

Return Trip: ₹240

Monthly Pass: ₹4,760

Discounts:

25% off on return trips made within 24 hours

33% discount for users making 50 single trips per month