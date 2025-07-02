Live
NHAI Revises Toll Rates on Bengaluru–Nelamangala Highway from Tuesday
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges on the 19.5-km access-controlled stretch of Tumakuru Road (NH-4) between Bengaluru and Nelamangala.
Toll Rate Revision on Bengaluru–Nelamangala Highway (NH-4) with effective from Tuesday
Highway Section Affected:
19.5-km access-controlled stretch of Tumakuru Road (NH-4), North Bengaluru
Toll Collection Points:
Km 14.875 – Towards Nelamangala
Km 26.075 – Towards Bengaluru
Km 16.6 – Entry from NICE Road to Bengaluru
Km 17.1 – Entry from NICE Road to Nelamangala
Km 23.15 – Entry to Nelamangala via service lane
Km 23.8 – Entry to Bengaluru via service lane
New Toll Rates:
Cars / Jeeps
Single Trip: ₹30
Return Trip (within 24 hrs): ₹45
Monthly Pass: ₹865
LCVs / Mini Buses
Single Trip: ₹50
Return Trip: ₹70
Monthly Pass: ₹1,440
Buses / Trucks
Single Trip: ₹100
Return Trip: ₹150
Monthly Pass: ₹2,955
Earthmovers / Heavy Machinery
Single Trip: ₹160
Return Trip: ₹240
Monthly Pass: ₹4,760
Discounts:
25% off on return trips made within 24 hours
33% discount for users making 50 single trips per month