Nonagenarian achieves smooth recovery post-surgery

Bengaluru : Gayatri (Name changed), a nonagenarian 94-year-old, has been dealing with bleeding in her stools for a few days. Despite attempts by her family to alleviate the issue with home remedies, which proved futile. She already had a history of haemorrhoids, she was eventually taken to Ramakrishna Super Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru for further evaluation and treatment.

Under the guidance of Dr. Rajeev Premnath, General, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Endoscopist, Hitech Hernia Centre, Gayatri underwent a focused colonoscopy. This examination uncovered a growth in the sigmoid colon, the curved portion of the large intestine preceding the rectum. Subsequent biopsy results confirmed the presence of cancer.

Dr. Rajeev underscored, “Advanced age shouldn’t be the sole factor in deciding necessary surgeries. After staging investigations, we found that the cancer hadn’t spread, making surgical removal an option. Cancer is when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably. Normally, cells replace old ones, but cancer disrupts this, forming tumours. These can be malignant, invading nearby tissues and spreading, or benign, posing risks to local tissues as they grow. Unlike benign ones, malignant tumours may come back after removal.”

A multidisciplinary approach was implemented to prepare Gayatri for surgery. She received several days of chest physiotherapy and nutritional support to optimize her condition for the procedure. Subsequently, she underwent a laparoscopic sigmoidectomy under general and epidural anesthesia, which was performed without complications.

Dr. Rajeev explained, “A sigmoid colectomy, or sigmoidectomy involves removing the sigmoid colon, the section of the colon that connects to the rectum. He emphasized that this surgery carries a risk of serious complications, though they are relatively rare. Potential risks include an anastomotic leak, where the bowel leaks at the reattachment site, and infection.”

Gayatri began mobilizing 12 hours after surgery and could tolerate food by the fourth day. She recovered smoothly. Dr. Rajeev stressed, “Age is not a barrier to successful laparoscopic surgeries. Through proper preparation and care, elderly patients can achieve excellent outcomes. The importance of early detection and diagnosis of colorectal cancer, even when symptoms are as minor as rectal bleeding, can be life-saving. Preoperative preparation and strict adherence to postoperative care protocols are crucial for achieving favorable surgical outcomes, regardless of the patient’s age.”

Gayatri shared her happiness, saying, “I trusted Dr. Rajeev and his team. Even at my age, surgery can be scary, but their support and confidence in me made it successful.”

