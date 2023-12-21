Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club Announces Second Edition of Global Yoga Summit

Bengaluru : Rotary Bangalore Global Yoga Club in association with Swami Vivekananda Yoga Research and Holistic Health Trust & Yoga University of the Americas, Miami, Florida, is organising the Global Yoga Summit (GYS) 2023 on 23rd and 24th December 2023 at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The theme for GYS this year is “Yoga for Mental Health.” Over 40+ National and International Doctors, Yoga Gurus from across the world, Vedic Experts, Academicians and Yoga enthusiasts will be participating in the Global Yoga Summit this year.

The two days interactive session of the summit will provide a global platform to all the yoga aspirants, naturopathy and AYUSH Experts to come together for sharing their views and experience with the community for the betterment of the society at large. At the same time the researchers and scholars will be provided a platform to present their research findings before the audience from across the globe, i.e they will have technical and experiential sessions on Yoga and Holistic Health.



The Global Yoga Summit 2023 is led by BL Nagendra Prasad, the Past District Governor for Rotary District 3190 and Chairman of Global Yoga Summit 2023. Dr. Yogi Devaraj is the President of GYS 2023. Dr Yogi Devaraj is into the yogic path from the past 25+years.



Speaking at the announcement, , GYS 2023, Chairman, BL Nagendra Prasad said, “This is the second year of this Global Yoga Summit and we are expecting over 3000-4000 participants from across the country. We have over 40+ specialised speakers on Yoga including Yoga Masters from Germany, UK, Dubai, Australia, Netherlands, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, who will be presenting their papers at the GYS 2023.”



Added Prasad, “One of the key objectives of the summit this year is to provide a platform for Yoga Teachers/Therapists and counsellors to explore opportunities to get more recognition for their work in the Corporate world; to create a network for further development of scientific yoga teachers and therapists in India and abroad; to create awareness on alternative drugless treatment methods like Acupressure, Acupuncture, Reiki, Pranic Healing, Reflexology amongst others and to increase awareness on how Yoga can help one with dealing with mental stress and anxiety.”



Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Yogi Devaraj, President, GYS 2023 said, “The reason we chose the theme of “Yoga for Mental Peace” is that we presently live in chaotic times where each of us have to undergo different kinds of stress in our lives- be it work related or family related or life in general. The practice of yoga encourages individuals to cultivate a deep mind-body connection, fostering self-awareness and a sense of inner balance. The meditative aspects of yoga contribute to improved concentration and emotional well-being, offering individuals a space to quiet the mind, observe thoughts without judgement, and develop a more positive outlook on life. Regular practice has been associated with reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety and improved overall mental resilience, making yoga a valuable tool for cultivating mental and emotional well-being.”



There will also be an Arogya Expo set up as part of the two-day summit which will showcase various yoga related products and therapies. Over 108 Pre-Conferences, Yogi Talks, International Yoga Demostrations, Interaction with International Spiritual Masters are all highlights of the upcoming GYS 2023.



Agnihotra, Surya Namaskara, Lalita Sahasranama, Vishnu Sahasranama, Soundarya Lahari, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Bhagavad Gita, Mantras will be chanted in this summit for mental peace.



The registered delegates can also avail free consultation from experts and specialists on many drugless therapies and treatment procedures at the summit including Reiki, Acupuncture, Acupressure, Colour Therapy, Face Reading, Medical Astronomy, Medical Numerology, Handwriting Analysis, Cupping Therapy, Agnihotra, Meditation amongst others.

