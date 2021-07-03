Top
×
    • Menu
    Trending :
    Home  > 

    Bengaluru: Selfie Points at railway stations for passengers to cheer Indian Olympic athletes

    Selfie Points at railway stations for passengers to cheer Indian Olympic athletes
    x

     Selfie Points at railway stations for passengers to cheer Indian Olympic athletes

    Highlights

    Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympics Association (IOA) have jointly launched a nation-wide campaign on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on July 23 to encourage Indian athletes.

    Bengaluru: Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympics Association (IOA) have jointly launched a nation-wide campaign on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on July 23 to encourage Indian athletes.

    As a part of this campaign, Railways have installed Selfie Points at its major stations. Passengers can take photos at these Selfie Points and upload on social media with their messages for cheering Indian athletes with #cheer4india.

    "This will encourage sports persons and the country participating in the Olympics. This will also create awareness among the public for fitness and sports culture," a statement read.

    In Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, Selfie Points are installed at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Yesvantpur and Krishnarajapuram Railway Stations.

    Show Full Article
    Print Article
    More On
    Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
    Next Story
    More Stories

    News

    Company

    Entertainment

    All News

    © 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

    X
    X