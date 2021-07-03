Bengaluru: Selfie Points at railway stations for passengers to cheer Indian Olympic athletes

Bengaluru: Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Indian Olympics Association (IOA) have jointly launched a nation-wide campaign on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on July 23 to encourage Indian athletes.

As a part of this campaign, Railways have installed Selfie Points at its major stations. Passengers can take photos at these Selfie Points and upload on social media with their messages for cheering Indian athletes with #cheer4india.

"This will encourage sports persons and the country participating in the Olympics. This will also create awareness among the public for fitness and sports culture," a statement read.

In Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, Selfie Points are installed at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment, Yesvantpur and Krishnarajapuram Railway Stations.