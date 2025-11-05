Live
- OpenAI’s Sora Video App Launches on Android: Create AI Videos Without Invites in Select Regions
- Google launches skilling programme for Indian startup founders
- Sindhi leader writes to global community, accuses Pakistan of secret nuclear activities in Sindh
- IIT Madras Develops Hybrid Rocket Thruster for VTOL Aircraft
- AI a horizontal, cross-cutting tech ushering India towards Viksit Bharat: Meity official
- Apple Prepares to Challenge Google and Microsoft with Budget-Friendly MacBook Powered by iPhone Chip
- MP C.N. Manjunath stresses on pollution free environment for healthy living
- Nasscom Foundation in Collaboration with ONDC Network to Digitally Empower 200 Women Led Enterprises in Karnataka to Thrive in E-commerce
- Teacher Accused of Sexual Abuse of Special Needs Student, Case Registered After 13 Years
- Lakhpat: How CM Modi restored a sacred Sikh heritage site after 2001 quake
Tejasvi Surya Criticises High Bengaluru Metro Fares, Says Other Cities Charge Less
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the high fares of Bengaluru Metro, saying passengers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Nagpur pay less for longer rides
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the high ticket prices of Bengaluru Metro, saying that people in other cities pay less even for longer rides.
Metro Fare Comparison
In Bengaluru, a 20–25 km ride costs ₹80.
In Delhi, a 32 km ride costs only ₹64.
In Mumbai, a 12–18 km ride costs ₹30, but in Bengaluru, a 10–15 km ride already costs ₹60.
The highest metro fare in Mumbai is ₹70, while in Bengaluru, it goes up to ₹90 for rides over 25 km.
Metro fares in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Nagpur are 25% to 50% cheaper than in Bengaluru.
Surya asked why Bengaluru Metro cannot charge less like these cities do.
Metro fares in other Indian cities, even for similar distances, are lesser than that of Bengaluru Metro.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 4, 2025
In Bengaluru, a 20 - 25 km ride costs ₹80, while in Delhi, even a ride of 32 km is just ₹64.
In Mumbai, a 12-18 km journey costs ₹30, yet in Bengaluru, traveling 10-15… pic.twitter.com/ZXok5v0bNN