Tejasvi Surya Criticises High Bengaluru Metro Fares, Says Other Cities Charge Less

Highlights

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the high fares of Bengaluru Metro, saying passengers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Nagpur pay less for longer rides

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the high ticket prices of Bengaluru Metro, saying that people in other cities pay less even for longer rides.

Metro Fare Comparison

In Bengaluru, a 20–25 km ride costs ₹80.

In Delhi, a 32 km ride costs only ₹64.

In Mumbai, a 12–18 km ride costs ₹30, but in Bengaluru, a 10–15 km ride already costs ₹60.

The highest metro fare in Mumbai is ₹70, while in Bengaluru, it goes up to ₹90 for rides over 25 km.

Metro fares in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Nagpur are 25% to 50% cheaper than in Bengaluru.

Surya asked why Bengaluru Metro cannot charge less like these cities do.




