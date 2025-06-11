Tumakuru May Merge with Bengaluru as Bengaluru North District: Karnataka Government Plan

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said the state is planning to merge Tumakuru district with Bengaluru. He shared that a proposal has already been submitted to the government to make Tumakuru a part of a new "Bengaluru North" district.

He explained that Bengaluru is growing fast and expanding towards nearby areas like Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. Tumakuru is just 30 km from Nelamangala, where Bengaluru's limits end. So, merging it with Bengaluru would help with better planning and development.

The plan also includes adding 14 gram panchayats to the Bengaluru city limits under BBMP (city corporation).

Parameshwara praised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for successfully turning Ramanagara into Bengaluru South district. He said similar changes are being considered for Tumakuru.

He also said he requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to approve a welcome arch on the national highway in Tumakuru. ₹5 crore has been allotted from the Smart City project to build it.