Two More Coaches Dispatched for Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line; Full Rollout by March 2026

Two metro coaches for Bengaluru’s Yellow Line were sent on Monday night by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), based in West Bengal. These are part of the fourth trainset for the 19.15 km RV Road–Bommasandra route.

Due to heavy rain in Kolkata, only two of the planned three coaches could be dispatched. Four more coaches are ready and will be sent on Tuesday. All six will form one complete driverless train.

Trainset Delivery Timeline

TRSL is supplying these trains under a contract with China’s CRRC Nanjing Puzhen. Out of 36 trainsets, 15 are for the Yellow Line. So far:

4 trainsets have reached Bengaluru

The 5th is expected in August

The 6th is expected in September

All 15 should arrive by March 2026

The coaches are transported by road and expected to reach Bengaluru in about two weeks. After arrival, they will undergo a two-week trial run.

Yellow Line Opening Status

The Yellow Line is expected to open in August. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety has completed the inspection, and the approval report is awaited.

Initially, three trains will run every 20 minutes. More trains will be added as new sets arrive, reducing wait times during peak hours to around five minutes.