Watch: Bengaluru’s Tiny One-Bedroom Flat Rented for Rs 25,000 Sparks Outrage Online

Bengaluru’s rental market is in the spotlight once again, with a tiny one-bedroom flat being rented for over Rs 25,000 per month.

A video posted by Abhishek Singh has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to just how cramped and small the flat is. The video shows the narrowness of the space, highlighting how such a tiny apartment is being rented out for a high price, which has caused many people to express their frustration online.

In the video, Abhishek stands in the middle of the flat, easily touching both walls at once, and lies down to show that the apartment is barely longer than an adult. The "balcony" is just big enough for one person.

In the video, Abhishek humorously talks about the so-called "benefits" of living in a tiny flat, like saving money because there’s no room for extra things. He also jokes that you don't need to spend money on a girlfriend because the flat is too small for more than one person.

The video has sparked an online discussion about Bengaluru's high rent prices and shrinking apartments. While some people are laughing about the situation, many others are upset because the rents are so expensive, leaving people stuck in small, cramped spaces. This video highlights how Bengaluru's increasing rent prices are forcing people to live in tiny apartments with very little space to live comfortably.

Watch the video here:






