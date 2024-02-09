 LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance 

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which held an 8.08 percent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance until December 2023, sold a 3.99 percent stake worth Rs. 75.20 crore worth of equities in bourses to the company in an open market transaction. LIC disposed 1.96 crore shares at an average rate of Rs. 38.23.

Some other sellers in Indiabulls Housing Finance, which witnessed strong activity in the bulk deals, were Star Funds SA Sicav SIF Star International Fund. It sold 34 lakh shares at an average cost of Rs. 41.52 and PIMCO RAE Emerging Market Fund. It traded 33.27 lakh shares with each share costing Rs. 44.09.

Also, BREP Asia II Indian Holdings, which held a 2.13 percent stake in Indiabulls till December,, disposed of 37.39 shares at Rs. 39.43

ACM Global Fund VCC picked up 20.46 lakh shares, each priced at Rs. 43.06 while Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund purchased 12.85 lakh shares in Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Artisan International Value Fund disposed of 3.33 crore shares (1.24 percent stake) at an average rate of Rs. 215.1. The sold shares are worth 717.28 crore. The company held a 1.71 percent stake until December.

In Dhanalaxmi, Agnus Capital LLP sold 0.71 percent stake or 17.98 lakh shares at an average price of Rs. 47.98. The transactional value stood at Rs. 8.62 crore.

In Navin Florine, Smallcap World Fund offloaded 5.1 lakh shares (1.03 percent stake) worth Rs. 158.22 crore at an average cost of Rs. 3099.7. Until December, it held a 1.27 percent stake.

Apart from these, Indiabulls Real Estate offloaded 4.21 crore shares, valued at Rs. 51.26 crore, in Rattan India Power. It sold 0.79 percent stake. It used to have a 4.08 percent stake in Rattan until December 2023.

In Star Housing Finance, Perennial Emerging Growth Fund picked up 5 lakh shares worth 3.14 crore at an average price of Rs. 62.94.