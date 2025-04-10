10 Brands Setting the Standard for Innovation in 2025

Innovation is reshaping industries across India, with forward-thinking brands leading the charge in technology, finance, luxury real estate, education, and creative solutions. These 10 brands are setting new benchmarks, pioneering change, and redefining their sectors with cutting-edge approaches.

1. Crest: Redefining Luxury Real Estate in India

Crest is reshaping luxury real estate by moving beyond outdated one-size-fits-all designs. Today’s buyers seek more than just prime locations; they want tranquility, exclusivity, and spaces that adapt to their lifestyles.

From private sanctuaries like Crest Greens in Raipur, where luxury meets nature, to Crest One National Park in Chennai, which redefines commercial real estate by integrating premium office spaces with an iconic luxury retail and lifestyle destination, Crest is at the forefront of innovation. Crest Park in Jaipur further exemplifies this vision as an exclusive gated community with thoughtfully designed amenities that reflect ambition and sophistication.

Privacy is key—private elevators, discreet service entrances, and personalised security systems ensure a secluded experience. Crest also embraces flexible layouts, allowing homes to evolve with their residents’ needs. By prioritising exclusivity, adaptability, and curated luxury, Crest is setting new benchmarks in high-end living and commercial spaces.

— Vaibhav Kathotia, COO – Real Estate, Crest

2. PaySprint: Transforming Digital Transactions with Innovation & Security

PaySprint is reshaping India’s fintech landscape with its advanced banking and financial APIs. With SprintOPN, SprintVerify, and SprintNXT, the company is enabling seamless digital banking, verification, and business banking solutions.

Now, with SprintEXCROW, PaySprint is revolutionising high-value transactions with an industry-first Escrow-as-a-Service (EaaS) platform, ensuring unmatched security and transparency for sectors like real estate, e-commerce, and B2B contracts.

Under S. Anand’s visionary leadership, PaySprint continues to set new standards in fintech innovation, providing businesses with secure, efficient, and future-ready financial solutions that redefine digital trust.

— S. Anand, CEO & Co-founder, PaySprint

3. Brain Bristle: Driving Inclusive Education for Autism

Brain Bristle is revolutionising autism education in India by embedding social workers in low-income schools across Mumbai. These professionals work across multiple classrooms, impacting over 12,000 students while influencing inclusive policies, teacher training, and school leadership structures.

Beyond direct intervention, Brain Bristle has hosted over 100 workshops with leading education and policy experts, including Doc Marcus Ranney and Sandeep Rai, fostering dialogue on inclusive education.

The organisation also runs autism research initiatives and collaborates with private member clubs like Soho House, creating inclusive spaces for remedial teaching. Through grassroots efforts and thought leadership, Brain Bristle is making autism education more accessible, structured, and impactful in India.

— Devangana, Founder, Brain Bristle

4. Smartags: Transforming the Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Landscape

In an era of fragmented consumer attention, Smartags is redefining Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising with tech-driven, high-impact solutions. Its extensive network of over 6,000 digital screens across malls, transit hubs, and retail chains like Reliance Smart Bazaar ensures brands reach audiences at key moments.

With advanced AdTech solutions and real-time campaign optimisation, Smartags enables advertisers to maximise engagement and ROI. The company is blending technology, creativity, and data to reshape outdoor advertising, providing a seamless and measurable way for brands to stand out.

— Bhavishya Pugalia, Business Strategist, Marketing & Financial Analyst at Smartags

5. Wirepas: Powering the Future of IoT Connectivity

Wirepas is transforming IoT with its ultra-resilient, scalable RF mesh technology, delivering 99.99% reliable networks for smart metering, smart buildings, and asset tracking. In India, its technology powers over 5 million smart electricity meters, revolutionising energy efficiency.

With next-gen smart meter solutions, Wirepas continues to lead the future of IoT, ensuring seamless connectivity and operational excellence across industries.

— Ashish Sahay, Country Manager – India, Wirepas

6. Nishani: Redefining Personalised Jewellery

Nishani is India’s first fully customisable jewellery brand, empowering women to express their individuality through modular, versatile designs. Inspired by global brands like Missoma and Pandora, Nishani blends fine craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, creating jewelry that transitions effortlessly from day to night.

With a focus on personalisation, Nishani is building a community of confident women who embrace self-expression without compromising on sophistication.

— Suhani, Co-founder, Nishani

7. Pragati Software: Pioneering the Future of IT Training

With over three decades of expertise, Pragati Software is revolutionising corporate IT training by focusing on AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Its hybrid learning model and hands-on skill development ensure professionals stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.

By bridging skill gaps and fostering inclusivity, Pragati Software is shaping the future of India’s IT workforce.

— Preeti Sharma, Executive Director, Pragati Software Pvt. Ltd.

8. AAO NXT: Revolutionising Eastern India’s Digital Entertainment

AAO NXT is Eastern India’s first independent OTT platform, bringing regional storytelling to a global audience. With a growing content library and industry accolades, it celebrates the region’s culture, language, and heritage through original films, web series, and documentaries.

By redefining regional OTT, AAO NXT is carving a niche in India’s booming digital landscape.

— Kaushik Das, Founder & CEO, AAO NXT

9. Typiql: A New Approach to Brand Consulting & Art

Typiql is a creative studio redefining brand consulting with a design-first approach. It helps founders refine their vision before the design process begins, ensuring clarity in naming, positioning, and aesthetic direction.

Beyond branding, Typiql also offers custom art commissions—from murals to abstract paintings—creating deeply personal, expressive pieces for individuals and spaces. Founded by Tanya Jain, Typiql is where strategy meets storytelling, offering creative confidence without the fluff.

— Tanya Jain, Founder, Typiql

10. Little Elly’s Vision for the Future: Expanding Early Education Across India

"For 20 years, Little Elly has been a pioneer in early childhood education, shaping young minds with a nurturing and holistic approach. As we celebrate this milestone, our focus is on expanding our footprint to bring quality preschool education to more families across India. Over the next three years, we aim to double our network from 150 to 300 centers, deepening our presence in South India while entering new Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Our unique 'H.A.P.P.Y Curriculum' integrates the best global methodologies to ensure that learning is engaging, exploratory, and impactful. As we grow, we remain committed to balancing technology with hands-on experiences, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and emotional well-being in every child.

— Preeti Bhandary, Head of Curriculum Innovation and Founder, Little Elly