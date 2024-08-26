100 million Customers in India Enjoy Seamless and Rewarding Digital Payments with Amazon Pay UPI

Amazon Pay UPI has witnessed widespread adoption across the country with over 100 million customers now using the service. Leading use cases include mobile recharges, utility bill payments and e-commerce transactions. This one-stop payment solution provides convenience through its lightning-fast transactions (under 3.5seconds), auto-torch for low-light scanning on iPhone, constant reminders and management of bill payments, and a rewarding experience with offers from over 10,000+ online as well as multiple offline brands, amongst others.

Amazon Pay UPI has become a significant success, streamlining transactions both on the Amazon.in shopping app and across a wide range of external platforms. This seamless integration has enabled users to effortlessly manage their digital payments, making everyday transactions more convenient and secure. Since its launch in 2019, Amazon Pay UPI has witnessed strong user preference from across big states of Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka especially in the tier 2 & 3 expanding access for digital. Moreover, the 18–24 years age old bracket, led the adoption of Amazon Pay UPI.

Speaking about the milestone, Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India, said, "Amazon Pay is committed to offer a secure, fast, ubiquitous, and rewarding payment experience for its customers. UPI has revolutionized the way customers transact online and we see a vast, untapped potential within the UPI ecosystem, including opportunities in wallet-on-UPI and credit line on UPI. We are humbled and proud that 100M customers have chosen Amazon Pay UPI as their preferred choice of online payment experience. We are excited to continue to innovate and expand our offerings to simplify lives and fulfill aspirations for millions across India."

Recently, Kearney India and Amazon Pay India undertook research titled ‘How Urban India Pays’ across 120 cities and 7,000 respondents. According to the report, UPI continued to reign supreme, with 53% of consumers preferring it for online purchases and 25% preferring it for their offline purchases. Additionally, 36% customers in Southern India prefer UPI over cash closely followed by the West and North-Central (35%), Northeast (32%) and East (31%), the report found. These findings highlight the growing trust in UPI across regions, signaling a robust, expanding digital payment ecosystem in India that promises greater convenience and financial inclusion.

Setting up Amazon Pay UPI happens under 60 secs, simply open Amazon.in app and click on Amazon Pay to set up UPI account. Millions of Customers trust Amazon’s security to seamlessly transact across all types of shops, 10,000+ apps or sending money to anyone anywhere. Pay faster than any of your friends by using the 1 click payments on Amazon Pay Balance (wallet) for any Scan/send payments along with the safety of quick refunds. Amazon Pay also offers a wide selection of bill payment options including electricity, water, gas, recharges, travel bookings, amongst others, along with securely managing contacts, track transactions, set favourites, and automate payments in one place, making it the smarter way to pay.