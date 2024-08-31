1500 Hyderabad residents show up to claim 100 free The Sleep Company SmartGRID mattresses in just 45 mins as part of its grand giveaway

India’s leading Comfort-Tech brand, The Sleep Company received an overwhelming response from the residents of Hyderabad for its 100 free mattresses giveaway on 31st August 2024, worth around INR 25 lakhs. A total of 1500 individuals visited the four designated TSC stores to claim the free mattresses patented with Smart GRID technology, displaying a remarkable enthusiasm for its world-class product. The Sleep Company further delighted Hyderabadis by offering free pillows to those who visited its stores during the offer time, ensuring that more people experience the comfort of its products.





The offer was available across four TSC stores in Hyderabad in Jubilee Hills, Kokapet, Kondapur, and Karkhana. The company celebrated the significant milestone of opening 100 COCO (Company-owned, Company-operated) stores in India with a massive giveaway of around INR 1 Crore worth of free mattresses not just in Hyderabad but also across other metro cities including in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi-NCR. A total of 6,000 people across all four cities visited TSC stores to claim the offer, and the company gave away 400 mattresses and 1,000 pillows. The Sleep Company received more than 10,000 phone calls from residents across these four cities inquiring about the offer, highlighting the high level of curiosity among individuals.



Through this offer, the company’s aim is to provide a unique opportunity for customers to experience the extreme comfort of its patented technology at no cost.

The Sleep Company Cofounder, Priyanka Salot said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 100th store milestone by giving away 400 free mattresses across India in our mission to help the people sleep better. The giveaway took place across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. In the first phase, we conducted a similar giveaway in Bengaluru, making this India’s largest mattress giveaway worth INR 1.25 crores. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, who have played an instrumental role in our growth journey and this is a true reflection of the strong bond we share with them. People across metro cities are often faced with sleep deprivation issues due to their busy and hectic lifestyles. Through this initiative, we wanted to provide people with an opportunity to take home our patented SmartGRID mattress and have out-of-the-world sleeping experience for over a decade.’’

The initiative was designed to introduce more people to TSC’s cutting-edge comfort solutions and to express gratitude to the loyal customers who have been instrumental in the company's growth. This special giveaway reflects the company’s objective to enhance the sleeping experience of individuals across key metros, particularly in Hyderabad, where many face sleep deprivation due to busy lifestyles.