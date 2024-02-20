  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

2 Tata firms ink MoU for Rs 2,300-cr plants in Karnataka

2 Tata firms ink MoU for Rs 2,300-cr plants in Karnataka
x
Highlights

Tata Group companies- Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)- plan to invest Rs2,300 crore in Karnataka in multiple projects which will provide employment to about 1,650 people, an official statement here on Monday said.

Bengaluru: Tata Group companies- Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL)- plan to invest Rs2,300 crore in Karnataka in multiple projects which will provide employment to about 1,650 people, an official statement here on Monday said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil were among those present at an MoU signing ceremony regarding this.

Patil said Air India plans to establish an airframe Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru International Airport with an investment plan of Rs1,300 crore, which is likely to employ 1,200 people. This will be the first-of-its-kind facility in India and will open doors for a full-scale MRO, Patil claimed.

Air India will also create an aviation hub at Bengaluru Airport which will increase the economic activity and air traffic through Bengaluru, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X