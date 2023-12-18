$250 mn ADB loan okayed for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System

Live
Just In
Highlights
New Delhi: The Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an agreement for a 37 billion Japanese yen ($250 million) loan that will continue financing the construction of the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.
