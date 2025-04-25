3-day Hyd Gem and jewellery fair from May 9

Hyderabad: The 17th edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl & Gem Fair (HJF) is scheduled to be held from May 9 – 11, 2025, at Hall-4 Hitex, in the city. Hosted by Informa Markets in India, the B2B event is likely to witness footfall of 8,000 trade visitors who will engage with 220 exhibitors for potential business opportunity. During the three-day event, a lineup of the latest jewellery trends, brand collections, and cutting-edge designs will be unveiled.

About 450 stalls will display gold, diamond, silver, pearl, and gemstone jewellery, alongside technology providers, precious metal suppliers and jewellery machinery manufacturers. The displayed jewellery will be from leading brands and manufacturers representing cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kerala, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Chennai.

“India accounts for nearly 29 per cent of global jewellery consumption, and with exports crossing $37 billion in FY24, the country has firmly positioned itself as a global hub for jewellery manufacturing and design. As consumer preferences shift toward personalisation, sustainability, and digitally enabled experiences, platforms like HJF play a pivotal role in helping the industry adapt and thrive,” Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said.

The three-day event will also feature knowledge-sharing sessions, panel discussions, and a jewellery fashion show.