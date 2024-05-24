3 EV makers on govt radar

Three electric vehicle makers, Hero Electric, Okinawa and Benling India, which failed to return the benefits wrongly claimed under the government’s flagship FAME-II scheme, could be blacklisted from all central schemes, officials said.



In 2022, complaints were received by the Ministry of Heavy Industries regarding flouting of the FAME-II guidelines by various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) registered under the scheme, alleging that they were selling electric vehicles in violation of the local sourcing requirements and engaged in rampant imports of vehicle parts.

The ministry investigated 13 companies, out of which six were found to be violating the Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) norms, including Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility, and Revolt Motors.

Out of these companies AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors returned the subsidy amount along with interest within a few months and got a clean chit from the government.

However, Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Benling India did not return the incentives and were consequently de-registered from the FAME-II scheme.

“Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Benling India were deregistered.

After that, the next step is debarment from all schemes of the Ministry, that has been done for Hero Electric and Benling India.

Okinawa was not debarred because they were in court at the time. The next step is blacklisting from all schemes under the Government of India.