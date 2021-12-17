3i Infotech to hire 500 employees in Hyd

Hyderabad: 3i Infotech Ltd, a global information technology company, plans to ramp up hiring for its newly set up BPS division in Hyderabad. As part of a major recruitment drive, the company plans to hire over 500 employees in the span of next two months, which will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programs and other offline initiatives.

To attract the right talent, the company is adopting a unique approach of 3i Infotech on wheels. Building on its legacy offerings in this space, the company will be pivoting to a voice-based technology-led model to drive substantial cost savings by 20 per cent for its customers.

Thompson P Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, "This marks a significant milestone in 3i Infotech's transformational journey. With the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in organizations adopting automation & digitization. To navigate this change, 3i Infotech's BPS arm has come up with a unique technology-led solution that is poised to become a game changer and a disruptor in the outsourcing space, both domestic & international."

Amitabh Vartak, Senior Vice President & Global Delivery Head, BPS, 3i Infotech said, "We want to offer our customers the very best, and this investment into our new facility in the tech hub of Hyderabad, will open up several avenues, and will create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge.

Our new hires would largely benefit from our work culture that reflects agility, passion, empathy, openness and inventiveness and where ideas are nurtured from inception to implementation."