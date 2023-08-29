58 firms line up for IT hardware PLI

New Delhi: As many as 58 companies, including top global players, have registered for the government’s Rs17,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, a senior government official said on Monday.The Ministry of Electronics and IT, Secretary, Alkesh Kumar Sharma said that the response to PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware has been more than expected.

“The last date for the scheme is August 30 and 58 companies have registered,” Sharma said on the sidelines of an event organised by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). When asked if all the top global players have registered, Sharma answered in the affirmative. He said several domestic companies have also registered for the scheme and added that more than two players have already applied for the scheme.

The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices.