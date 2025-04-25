6% fall in Cyient’s DET Q4 profit

Hyderabad: City-based Cyient Group, a global intelligent engineering and technology solutions company, on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The Digital, Engineering, and Technology (DET) segment of the Group posted Rs163 crore in profits for the quarter ended March 2025, a six per cent drop compared to last fiscals Q4. Cyient Group said its DET segment registered Rs1,472 crore revenue in Q4, 2025, a q-o-q de-growth of 0.5 per cent and y-o-y de-growth of 1.2 per cent. In FY25, Cyient DET posted Rs5,816 crore revenue, a yearly decline of 1.6 per cent, and Rs605 crore in profits, a drop by 12.2 per cent, compared to last fiscal year.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Cyient, said: “A part of the de-growth is attributed to evolving uncertainties through FY25 compared to the previous year. We won 24 large deals in DET business with a total contract potential of $370.8 million in FY25.”

Cyient had announced the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cyient DET, he has also joined us as Executive Director. On DETs business growth cycle, Bodanapu said: “While there are some uncertainties in the near term, we are working very closely with our customers in navigating through the current challenges.