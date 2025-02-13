63 pc power and energy sector firms in India plan to ramp up hiring

Bengaluru: The power and energy sector in the country is witnessing a substantial increase in hiring demand, with 63 per cent of companies indicating plans to expand their workforce in the second half of FY25, according to a report on Thursday.

This hiring surge is primarily driven by the need for skilled professionals in renewable energy, energy efficiency and smart grid solutions.

Among existing job locations, Bengaluru leads with 51 per cent of employers expanding their workforce, followed by Coimbatore and Bhopal at 50 per cent.

For emerging job markets, Vadodara tops the list at 21 per cent, with Vishakhapatnam (17 per cent) and Bhopal (15 per cent) following closely, said the report by TeamLease Services, a leading staffing conglomerate.

The most sought-after roles in the power and energy sector include engineering positions, with 63 per cent of employers actively hiring.

Sales professionals account for 61 per cent of the hiring demand, while ICT (information and communication technology) specialists make up 48 per cent of the recruitment sentiment.

Key positions in renewable energy, energy efficiency consulting, and smart grid analysis are also seeing an uptick in demand to support clean energy initiatives and sustainability targets, said the report.

According to Subburathinam P, Chief Operating Officer, TeamLease Services, India's power and energy sector is at a crucial turning point, shaping the nation’s industrial and economic future while playing a key role in global sustainability efforts.

With a bold commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and sourcing 50 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, India is positioning itself as a leader in the global clean energy movement.

“These ambitious targets are creating a strong demand for a highly skilled workforce. As companies align their hiring strategies with emerging trends, they will be better positioned to capitalise on opportunities in sustainability, energy efficiency, and grid modernisation,” he noted.

As India's power and energy sector continues to evolve, organisations are focusing on building a skilled workforce to drive innovation and efficiency.