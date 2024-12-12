7% GDP growth forecast for FY26

New Delhi: India’s economic growth is expected to rebound to seven per cent in 2025-26, despite the global uncertainties, primarily due to domestic policies, according to an Axis Bank research report released on Wednesday.

The report states that a cyclical rebound will push India back to a higher growth path.“The loss in momentum during the first half of 2024-25 for the Indian economy, in our view, is cyclical, and due to unintended fiscal and monetary tightening; the latter due to a focus on macro stability risks, which hurt credit growth”.