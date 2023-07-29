Live
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
- KNIA urges Chief Secy to take steps to curb extortions
75+ exhibitors show green projects
Hyderabad: India’s first exclusive Green Property Show was kickstarted at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on Friday. With over 75+ exhibitors spread in an expo space of over 4,200 sq mtr, the event brings together property developers, relevant product manufacturers, buyers, sustainable developers, investors who are inclined to purchase properties and products that are sustainable. C Shekar Reddy, Chairman IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, said: “Through this event, we intend to sensitise the general public towards the benefits of adopting green buildings.”
