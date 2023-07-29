  • Menu
75+ exhibitors show green projects


Highlights



Hyderabad: India’s first exclusive Green Property Show was kickstarted at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on Friday. With over 75+ exhibitors spread in an expo space of over 4,200 sq mtr, the event brings together property developers, relevant product manufacturers, buyers, sustainable developers, investors who are inclined to purchase properties and products that are sustainable. C Shekar Reddy, Chairman IGBC Hyderabad Chapter, said: “Through this event, we intend to sensitise the general public towards the benefits of adopting green buildings.”

