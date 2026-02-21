75% of Gen Z Indians Willing to Reduce Savings to Fund Identity Investments in Technology and Personal Expression, Reveals Jupiter Meta’s Retail Intelligence Report 2026

February 2026 — Jupiter Meta, India’s leading privacy-first consumer intelligence platform, has unveiled its Retail Report 2026, based on insights from over 6,000 respondents across its 20 million+ verified user network.

The report highlights a new-age Gen Z consumer—financially aware yet willing to stretch budgets for what they see as “identity investments.”

Some Insights from the Report:

55.5% increased spending year-over-year despite inflation only on Beauty

1. The "Identity Investment" Generation

75% of Gen Z Indians are willing to reduce their monthly savings to fund upgrades in technology and personal expression.

72% have dipped into emergency funds specifically to buy lifestyle electronics (gaming consoles, premium headphones).

55.5% increased spending year-over-year despite inflation on Electronics, Beauty and Fashion highlights willingness to reallocate savings, demonstrating prioritisation of self-expression and premium devices are viewed as essential tools, not optional luxuries

2. The Credit-Enabled Premium Shift

77% of consumers say EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options encourage them to buy premium products they couldn't afford upfront.

Research-Obsessed: Credit hasn't led to impulsive buying. Instead, consumers have become "strategists," spending hours on Reddit and YouTube to verify a product's value before committing to monthly payments.

3. The "Strategic Waiting Game"

80% of consumers wait for major sale events to purchase electronics (e.g., Big Billion Days, Black Friday).

Active Preparation: This isn't passive waiting; consumers "sale stack" by joining deal groups, tracking price histories, and bookmarking products months in advance.

Non-sale and sale period: This creates high-velocity sales windows followed by long periods where consumers only "browse and research" without converting.

preference), but ultimately buy online for better pricing.

Commenting on the report Manasa Rajan, Co-founder and CEO of Jupiter Meta, said, “Gen Z hasn’t thrown financial prudence out the window - they’ve reclassified what counts as an ‘investment.’ For a generation that saves, invests in mutual funds, and tracks expenses on apps, spending on a ₹60,000 smartphone or ₹15,000 on skincare isn’t frivolous. It’s identity infrastructure.”