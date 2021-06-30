7Seas announces two new games

Hyderabad: City-based game development company 7Seas Entertainment has announced two new under-production flagship mobile games Treasure King, an augmented reality (AR) based Shooting Game with unique advanced features.

The company is planning to release the games worldwide during the Christmas season this year and also focus on Esports & Gamified learning in this gaming ecosystem.

The Treasure King game is under production and brings connectivity with active, larger player community and has exclusive dynamic moving platform. The AR Shooting Game has zombies attacking from all directions including 360 degrees which comes with photorealistic graphics and presents high-impact combo-based shooting actions.

"The growth in mobile gaming will be unmatched and beyond expectations.

The growth potential will be more with influence of 5G, Al, and VR. The report of Visual Capitalist Data Stream shows that mobile gaming income accounts for more than 51 per cent of total gaming revenue. In 2020 it was estimated to be $ 85 billion. Latest statistics of India Equity Research also project a bright picture of gaming as the fastest growing M & E segment to surpass films by 2023," said L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment.