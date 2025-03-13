81.35 crore people to continue getting free foodgrains: Govt

New Delhi: The government has decided to continue to provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries for a period of five years from January 1, 2024, with an estimated financial outlay of Rs 11.80 lakh crore, show official documents.

The Public Distribution System (PDS) is implemented under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013 in all States/UTs. The Act provides coverage up to 75 per cent of the rural population and up to 50 per cent of the urban population for receiving foodgrains (rice, wheat and coarse grains) under Priority Households (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

The Priority Households are entitled to receive 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month and the households covered under the AAY receive 35 kg of foodgrains per month per household.

According to Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, there is no proposal under consideration to set up Centralised Public Distribution Cards in the country.

However, the nationwide portability of ration cards, popularly known as One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) feature, is available.

Through this technology driven reform, around 80 crore PMGKAY beneficiaries are empowered to lift their entitled foodgrains from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) of their choice, anywhere in the country, by using their same existing ration card with biometric authentication on an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) device.

The family back home can also lift the part of the PMGKAY foodgrains in the home state/UT on the same ration card.

To address the increasing concerns regarding the quality and availability of subsidised foodgrains under the Public Distribution System (PDS), especially in rural and remote areas, the government has formulated and issued a Quality Control Manual.

In addition, a State Level Committee has been constituted in each State for monitoring and coordinating on quality related matters in respect to central pool food grains.

“Further, Quality Management System (QMS) portal has been implemented in FCI and the Department under which all quality control/inspection related activities are digitised leading to greater reliability and accuracy of data,” said the MoS.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched with the specific purpose of ameliorating the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

In view of Covid-19 crisis, the allocation of free foodgrains, under PMGKAY was in addition to regular allocation for around 80 crore beneficiaries.

A total quantity of approximately 1,118 LMT foodgrains was allocated under PMGKAY for the period of 28 months with a total planned financial outlay was about Rs 3.91 lakh crore.