90 lakh houses delivered to slum dwellers in cities under PMAY-U

New Delhi: A total of 6.54 crore people comprising 1.39 crore households are living in slums across the country and 90.60 lakh houses have been completed/delivered to beneficiaries from slums under PMAY-U till March 3, 2025, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, told Rajya Sabha in a reply that the figure on slum households was based on the last Census conducted in 2011.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry, of which 112.46 lakh have seen start of work on the ground for construction and 90.60 lakh have been completed/delivered to the beneficiaries as on March 3, 2025, he said.

He said the scheme period has been extended up to December 31, 2025 to complete the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

The MoS said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central assistance under PMAY-U since June 25, 2015 to provide pucca houses in urban areas including slums across the country through four verticals - Beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancements (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

The timeline for completion of projects varies from state to state and generally it takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme and as per Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of respective projects, the MoS said.

MoS Sahu said based on the learning from the experiences of nine years of implementation of PMAY-U, the Ministry has revamped the scheme and launched PMAY-U 2.0 ‘Housing for All’ Mission with effect from September 1, 2024 for one crore additional eligible beneficiaries.

As on date, 30 states/UTs have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and in principle approval of 6.77 lakh houses has been given to such States/UTs, the MoS said.