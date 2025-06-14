Aakash Educational Services Limited Star Shines Bright: 15 students from Hyderabad become Top Scorers in NEET UG 2025

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces that 15 of its students from Hyderabad have become the top scorers in the highly competitive NEET UG 2025 examination. This exceptional performance is a result of the students' commitment, academic discipline, and the world-class coaching and mentorship provided by AESL. The results were declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Notable students are K. Nikhi Sai with AIR 297, Kunal Mandhana with AIR 479, Rutvik Joshi with AIR 557, Tejeshvar Krishnamoorthy with AIR 620 and Hamza Nisar Basha with AIR 686 amongst others.

The students were enrolled in AESL’s classroom program, specifically designed to help aspirants tackle NEET – one of the most challenging medical entrance exams in the world. The students attributed their success to the strong academic foundation laid by AESL, their conceptual clarity, and a consistent and disciplined study routine.

“We are extremely thankful to Aakash for guiding us throughout this journey. The structured content, expert teaching, and personal mentoring helped us master complex topics in a short time. Without AESL, this success would not have been possible,” the students shared.

Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic and Business Head at AESL, congratulated the achievers, saying, "We are immensely proud of our students’ stellar performance in NEET UG 2025. Scoring such good marks is no small feat, especially in an exam that sees participation of students from nationwide. These results showcase not only the students' hard work and perseverance but also the support from their parents and the committed efforts of our academic team. We wish them continued success in their medical careers."

NEET is conducted annually by National Testing Agency as a qualifying test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, etc.) courses in government and private institutions in India and also, for those intending to pursue primary medical qualification abroad.