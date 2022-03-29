AB Inbev, Wateraid join hands to improve water usage in TS

Hyderabad: AB InBev, a leading brewer,together with WaterAid India, have formed a consortium to work towards water conservation in Telangana. The consortium brings together multiple stakeholders and officials from government organisations, non-profit sector players, research institutions, water sector experts, and corporates - who will share their expertise and evidence-based solutions on the issue of clean water and recharge.

An event was recently organised here, to kick-start the consortium in the presence of dignitaries from NGOs including Let's Endorse, Hyderabad Urban Lab, Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, members from the academia such as TISS, JNTU, and the think tank from the India Water Stewardship Network as well as the GroundWater Government Department.

V Prakash Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Water Resources Development Corporation, was the guest of honour. The State government is mainly focusing on the water conservation and efficient of use of water. It is a great opportunity to assemble like-minded entities and people to work together on such a pertinent and noble cause.

The need for collective action from stakeholders who have a common and differentiated understanding of the various contributions is proving critical in improving water conservation efforts and solutions in Telangana. The primary focus of the consortium is to develop a comprehensive toolkit to overcome water-related challenges for large-scale adoption of water conservation in the State.