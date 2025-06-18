Abbott and MSD Announce Strategic Partnership to Distribute Innovative Oral Anti-Diabetic Medicines in India

Abbott and MSD Pharmaceuticals (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA) are announcing a strategic collaboration through a distribution agreement for MSD’s oral anti-diabetic medicine, Sitagliptin, its combination, Sitagliptin/Metformin, and the extended-release version in India. Under this agreement, Abbott will distribute this portfolio, leveraging its broad in-country footprint to continue to make these medicines available to people in India. MSD’s Sitagliptin, its combination, and extended-release versions are marketed under the brand names Januvia, Janumet and Janumet XR.

Sitagliptin is a DPP4i or Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitor, used for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. It was discovered and developed by MSD Pharmaceuticals and was the first DPP4i to be launched in India in 2008. The brands under this portfolio continue to be among the leaders in the category, even after loss of exclusivity.

In India, at least 60 per cent of deaths are attributed to non-communicable diseases or NCDs. Amongst these, the leading causes are diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and cancer. The country has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, and 136 million people who are pre-diabetic, and are at a higher risk of developing diabetes in the future.

“As the largest diversified healthcare company in India, Abbott is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing health challenges, particularly non-communicable diseases, which contribute to a considerable burden on the healthcare system,” said Ambati Venu, Vice President for Abbott in India. He further added, “We offer a wide range of solutions to help people manage diabetes more effectively, including testing, continuous glucose monitoring, nutrition and a complete diabetes medicines portfolio. Through our extensive presence, we can help people in India better manage their Type 2 diabetes and take control of their health.”

Rehan A. Khan, Managing Director, MSD India Region stated, “Since its introduction in India over 17 years ago, our sitagliptin portfolio has positively impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients across the country and has earned the trust of both doctors and patients. Our partnership with Abbott establishes a sustainable business model that will enable us to continue to serve patients throughout India with these diabetes treatments.”