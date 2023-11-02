Accor, a Global Hospitality Leader, Announces the Launch of its 24th Novotel Property in India

1st November 2023 : Accor, a global hospitality leader, is pleased to announce the launch of its 24th Novotel property in India, with the opening of Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre (NJCC), which is set to redefine Indian hospitality and become the preferred destination for both global business and leisure travelers alike.

The hotel's proximity to the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), is renowned as South Asia's premier purpose-built, state-of-the-art venue for exhibitions, conventions, and entertainment. A significant expansion in Accor's capacity for hosting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events. This strategic alignment enhances Accor's ability to cater to the needs of business and conference travelers, offering them a comprehensive solution that combines high-quality accommodations with world-class event facilities.

Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre broads 226 modern, well-appointed rooms, catering to the diverse needs of every guest. The rooms offer essential amenities and a tranquil hospitality experience with the best-in-class service for its guests. Conveniently located near Jaipur International Airport, the hotel provides quick access to key tourist sites and commercial hubs. The hotel and exhibition centre spreads over an area of 42 acres with South Asia's leading pillar-less exhibitions-convention-entertainment facilities. It has 13 breakout meeting rooms, a VIP Lounge, 2 Green Rooms and a Grand Ball Room with modern technology with 740 retractable auditorium-style seats, making it ideal for conferences, exhibitions, gatherings, and weddings. With its enchanting 70,000 sq. ft. lawn, Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre offers an exquisite venue for celebrations and special events, adding a touch of elegance to any occasion

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre in the vibrant city of Jaipur. This latest addition to our portfolio in India strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge amenities and services. The Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre represents a valuable expansion that is poised to fuel the growth of the Accor in India, further solidifying our position as a leading provider of large-scale exhibition and convention venues in the country.” said Mr. Puneet Dhawan, South Asia’s Vice-President Operations, Accor in India.

“The opening of this beautiful property is a harmonious combination of contemporary design and world-class event facilities, marking a new and exciting journey for Novotel in the Pink City. With a strategic location, we will be truly a one-stop destination for world-class exhibitions, conferences, and events. The property provides heartfelt service, comfortable yet stylish accommodations and shared spaces in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere.” said Manuj Ralhan, General Manager of Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre & Jaipur Exhibition Convention Centre. “We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience the unparalleled hospitality at Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre.”

Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre invites guests to savour a diverse and delightful dining experience, offering three distinct dining venues, each promising a unique and memorable encounter with the cuisine. Food Exchange, the multi-cuisine restaurant, has two exclusive open kitchens, harmoniously blending global and local flavours in a stylish setting that encourages social interactions. For a more intimate atmosphere, Ravanta provides intimate dining by the pool amidst a musical ambiance. Meanwhile, the Gourmet Bar provides a casual and friendly space for enjoying trendy drinks, balanced meals, and coffee, perfect for unwinding at the bar.

Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) has 2 large pillar-less exhibition halls, with an area of 1,06,347 sq. ft. each and a 43-feet high ceiling connected through a common entrance plaza with an extensive Pre-Function area, large open spaces, and a food court, further offering 22 acres of open space to host outdoor entertainment events. The exhibition centre has a parking space, that can accommodate up to 2,000 coaches or 5,000 cars, providing an ideal space for an array of events, including exhibitions, conferences, corporate meetings, entertainment events, seminars, banquets, and social gatherings.

“We are pleased to partner with Accor to manage and operate NJCC and JECC. Their expertise and global reach will act as a catalyst to put Jaipur on the International map and provide impetus to the hospitality sector in the state” said Mr. Harimohan Dangayach, Chairman, Dangayach Group.

“NJCC and JECC have the leading exhibition and convention space equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure in South Asia to conduct large events. We hope the partnership with Accor will help us leverage the full potential of this infrastructure” added Mr. Pramod Kumar Agarwal, Chairman, Derewala Group.

Novotel Jaipur Convention Centre is part of ALL - Accor Live Limitless, a daily Lifestyle companion. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its members while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. In addition to rewarding experiences, members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless can earn Rewards Points on every stay or dining experience at participating properties. These points can be redeemed for free nights at participating hotels, transferred to partners worldwide, or converted into unforgettable moments through Limitless Experiences such as concerts, sports matches and special dinner events.





