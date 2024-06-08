  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Actress Sriya Reddy unveils special edition Timex, Guess watches

Actress Sriya Reddy unveils special edition Timex, Guess watches
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group said it has strengthened its partnership with its city-based partner Kamal Watches with the launch of a...

Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group said it has strengthened its partnership with its city-based partner Kamal Watches with the launch of a special edition watch collection from Timex and Guess. Actress Sriya Reddy unveiled the collection on Thursday at Aparna Mall, here.

Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, said: “Partnerships like these are reflective of Timex Group’s values where people are at the core of our foundation. We are delighted to have reached this milestone year with Kamal Watches, and we look forward to closing on a century.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X