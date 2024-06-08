Actress Sriya Reddy unveils special edition Timex, Guess watches

Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group said it has strengthened its partnership with its city-based partner Kamal Watches with the launch of a special edition watch collection from Timex and Guess. Actress Sriya Reddy unveiled the collection on Thursday at Aparna Mall, here.



Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, said: “Partnerships like these are reflective of Timex Group’s values where people are at the core of our foundation. We are delighted to have reached this milestone year with Kamal Watches, and we look forward to closing on a century.