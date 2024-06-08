Live
- 18th MIFF to showcase global documentary talent
- Ahsaas Channa embraces social media validation
- Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together
- Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More
- Italy's Meloni tops polls as EU elections enter third day
- Blinken to head to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
- Navjot Singh Sidhu believes 'no one can escape' India-Pakistan match
- Ukraine drone attack reported deep into Russian territory
- Taliban decline to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran
- Danish PM taken to hospital with minor whiplash injury after assault
Just In
Actress Sriya Reddy unveils special edition Timex, Guess watches
Highlights
Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group said it has strengthened its partnership with its city-based partner Kamal Watches with the launch of a...
Hyderabad: US-based watchmaker Timex Group said it has strengthened its partnership with its city-based partner Kamal Watches with the launch of a special edition watch collection from Timex and Guess. Actress Sriya Reddy unveiled the collection on Thursday at Aparna Mall, here.
Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, said: “Partnerships like these are reflective of Timex Group’s values where people are at the core of our foundation. We are delighted to have reached this milestone year with Kamal Watches, and we look forward to closing on a century.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS