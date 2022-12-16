Adani Gangavaram Port opens new warehouse

Visakhapatnam: Adani Gangavaram Port on Thursday inaugurated a state of the art warehouse. The warehouse is spread over 11,000 sq mtrs and has a storage capacity of 50,000 MTs. This addition brings the total covered storage space at the port to over 1.3 lakh sq mtrs.

Adani Gangavaram Port handles sensitive cargo such as fertilizer, agri products (rice, maize, sugar). The warehousing space in Gangavaram Port is connected directly to railway lines and road that enable direct loading and unloading.

This minimizes cargo loss and costs to the customers and provides efficient cargo movement and management services to the customers across the country, according to a press release.