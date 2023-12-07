Live
Just In
Adani Group charts $75-bn capex to power RE capacity
New Delhi: Adani Group has plans to invest $75 billion on energy transition initiatives by 2030, its chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.The investments will boost the group’s vision to have 45 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Adani said in a statement.
“We are committed to largescale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions. At the Adani portfolio level, a total investment of $75 billion by 2030 on our energy transition initiatives will further our vision to have 45GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and strengthen the pivotal role played by AGEL in India’s glide path to decarbonization,” the Group hairman said.
The investments will be executed through Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). AGEL has emerged as the second-largest global solar PV developer in the US-based Mercom Capital Group’s latest annual global report.
“The company’s outstanding performance and contribution to the renewable energy landscape have earned it the prestigious second rank among the world’s foremost solar PV developers,” the statement said.