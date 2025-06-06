Adani group contributes Rs 74.9-K cr tax

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group's total contribution to the exchequer increased by 29 per cent to Rs 74,945 crore in fiscal year 2025, from Rs 58,104 crore in FY24, through its portfolio of listed entities, it announced on Thursday. Of the total contribution of Rs 74,945 crore, direct contributions stood at Rs 28,720 crore, indirect contributions at Rs 45,407 crore, while other contributions at Rs 818 crore, the company said in a statement.

To put it in perspective, Rs 74,945 crore is roughly the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network - an infrastructure lifeline for millions of people. It's also nearly enough to host a modern-day Olympics.

Among its publicly listed entities, the leading contributors include Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Cement Limited (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).