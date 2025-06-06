  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Adani group contributes Rs 74.9-K cr tax

Adani group contributes Rs 74.9-K cr tax
x
Highlights

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group's total contribution to the exchequer increased by 29 per cent to Rs 74,945 crore in fiscal year 2025, from Rs 58,104 crore...

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group's total contribution to the exchequer increased by 29 per cent to Rs 74,945 crore in fiscal year 2025, from Rs 58,104 crore in FY24, through its portfolio of listed entities, it announced on Thursday. Of the total contribution of Rs 74,945 crore, direct contributions stood at Rs 28,720 crore, indirect contributions at Rs 45,407 crore, while other contributions at Rs 818 crore, the company said in a statement.

To put it in perspective, Rs 74,945 crore is roughly the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network - an infrastructure lifeline for millions of people. It's also nearly enough to host a modern-day Olympics.

Among its publicly listed entities, the leading contributors include Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Cement Limited (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick