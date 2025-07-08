Adani Group Unveils the Third Film in the Hum Karke Dikhate Hain Series: "Story of Suraj"

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group, India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated infrastructure conglomerate, continues to illuminate lives across the country—bringing solar energy to every corner of India. Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, the Group proudly launches Story of Suraj, the third film in its acclaimed #HumKarkeDikhateHain series.

With a presence across energy, logistics, transport, and community development, the Adani Group continues to forge new pathways by investing in clean energy and fostering a more resilient and inclusive future. Its initiatives are not just about scale—they are about impact, touching lives and uplifting communities. Set in a town now aglow with uninterrupted solar power, Story of Suraj brings to life how Adani’s clean energy solutions are fueling dreams and transforming lives. The film follows Rakesh, who returns to his hometown after years and witnesses the profound changes solar energy has enabled—from thriving crops and connected classrooms to empowered hospitals and revitalized livelihoods.

Amit Sharma, the acclaimed film director of the superhit movie ‘Badhaai Ho’, from Chrome Pictures, brings this story to life with remarkable finesse. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film captures the human dimension of Adani’s clean energy mission. It illustrates how solar power, delivered by Adani Group, becomes a catalyst for opportunity, resilience, and progress. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, is at the forefront of India’s clean energy transition. With a vast portfolio of solar cand wind projects, AGEL is helping India move toward a greener, more sustainable future—developing and operating utility-scale, grid-connected renewable energy farms across the country.

Mr Ajay Kakar, Head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said "At Adani, we are not just generating electricity—we are creating pathways for progress. This film reflects the real impact of solar energy on everyday life. The transformation of one town is emblematic of the change we’re enabling across India.” Mr Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor for Ogilvy India, commented, "Adani adds one more human touch to technology with its new Solar energy film. Story of Suraj shines by showing how solar energy brings life-changing opportunities to communities, helping them build a brighter future."

The film is the latest chapter in the #AdaniHKKDH series, shining a light on how Adani Group is touching lives, uplifting communities, and creating lasting change across India. The film will be shared and amplified across multiple platforms, including broadcast and digital media and radio activations, to reach a broader audience View the film "Story of Suraj”: https://youtu.be/E_WKqQ_VAeY?si=JIIlkK_YalYTIHn3 Agency: Ogilvy, India Chief Advisor Ogilvy India: Piyush Pandey Agency Credits: Team Ogilvy About The Adani Group Headquartered in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India’s largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses.

With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), metals and materials, and consumer sectors, the Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. The Group’s success is driven by its core philosophy of ‘Nation Building’ and ‘Growth with Goodness,’ focusing on sustainable development. Adani Group is committed to environmental stewardship and community improvement through its CSR programs, which are grounded in the principles of sustainability, diversity, and shared values. Further information at www.adani.com For media inquiries and more details, please contact: Roy Paul, [email protected]

In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to light up lives, to power dreams where darkness once lived, and to bring the sun home to every village.

The rays of change are here.

Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#AdaniHKKDH #SurajSeRoshanBharat pic.twitter.com/AhjlqATKOu — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) July 8, 2025



