Adani RE capacity rises to 14,528.4 MW

Adani RE capacity rises to 14,528.4 MW
New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW. Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW, the company said in a filing. Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalise the plant from May 22, 2025.

