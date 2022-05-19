Aether Industries' Rs 808-cr IPO to open on May 24

New Delhi: Speciality chemicals company Aether Industries on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 610-642 for its Rs 808-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on May 24 and conclude on May 26. The bidding for anchor investors will open on May 23, the company announced.

The company has cut the size of the fresh issue of equity shares to Rs 627 crore from Rs 757 crore planned earlier following the pre-IPO placement.

Apart from fresh issue, there will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 28.2 lakh equity shares by the promoter. At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to fetch Rs 808 crore.