Live
- KSRTC wins National Award For Leadership and Excellence In Electric Vehicle and Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership award
- G20 Summit: Delhi CP directs DCPs to organise 'bada khana' in all districts
- No permission will be granted to chop down trees for construction of houses: Delhi HC
- After IDBI Bank, Axis Finance challenges NCLT nod to Zee-Sony merger
- MP govt plans to translate medical journal ‘Lancet’ into Hindi: Vishwas Sarang
- J&K L-G pays homage to Col Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak
- Delhi court posts defamation case against Gehlot for next hearing on Sep 19
- ECB raises interest rates to highest level since launch of euro in 1999
- JD-U leaders provide documents to investigating agencies, says Samrat Choudhary
- La Liga: Young star Gavi returns to where it all started as Barca visit Real Betis
Just In
After IDBI Bank, Axis Finance challenges NCLT nod to Zee-Sony merger
Axis Finance has moved the NCLAT challenging the NCLT approval for the Zee Entertainment-Sony merger.
New Delhi: Axis Finance has moved the NCLAT challenging the NCLT approval for the Zee Entertainment-Sony merger.
“Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of Axis Finance Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench, dismissing the Interlocutory Application No. 124 of 2022 in CP (CAA) No. 209 of 2022 in CA (CAA) No. 204 of 2022 and approving the composite scheme of arrangement among Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited)," Zee Entertainment said in a stock exchange filing.
Earlier, on September 5, IDBI Bank had also moved the NCLAT against the NCLT nod for the merger.
“Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), this is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench, approving the composite scheme of arrangement among Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited)," Zee Entertainment had said.