Agricultural credit target enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh cr in next fiscal; Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to be launched to provide 2.86 crore household tap connections

To provide adequate credit to farmers, the government has enhanced the agricultural credit target to Rs 16.5 lakh crore in next fiscal, i.e. FY22, with focus on ensuring increased credit flows to animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.



Government has also enhanced the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 crore. It has enlarged the scope of Operation Green Scheme (OGS) to include 22 perishable products besides tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Government has also decided to integrate 1,000 more Mandis with e-NAM to ensure transparency and competitiveness in the agricultural market. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund will be made available to APMCs for augmenting its infrastructure facilities.

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) will be launched to provide universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections to be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of Rs 2,87,000 crores.