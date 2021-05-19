AIC-CCMB invites startups to join CoviTeD

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) has invited entrepreneurs and innovators with promising technologies to join their Covid-19 Technology Deployment (CoviTeD) Acceleration Program.



A CSR initiative of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), the CoviTeD program aims to provide high impact mentoring, financial, regulatory and marketing support to take Covid-19 relevant products and technologies to market along with funding.

AIC-CCMB is looking for startups and innovators with focus on medical devices for management of covid-19 patients, quantifiable tests for ancillary markers of Covid-19, rapid diagnostics, drugs & therapeutics, sterilization and hygiene, logistics for biological and post-mortem management.