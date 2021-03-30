Air travel to be expensive from April 1, 2021

New Delhi: Fuel prices have a direct relation with the travel mode. Same is the case with air travel. Increase in prices of fuel will affect the frequency of passengers traveling via flights. The air fare will see a hike from April 1st due to the increase in fuel prices.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased 40 rupees for passengers for domestic passengers. Airport Security Fee (ASF) has been increased in air tickets. This airport security fee will be Rs 114.38 for international passengers.

Airport security fees are used to protect the airport. Now Rs 200 will be collected from domestic passengers for airport security fees. At the same time, international travelers will have to pay $ 12. These new rates will be applicable from 1 April.

Airport security fees are charged from every passenger but some passengers are exempted from this. These include children less than 2 years old, officers holding diplomatic passports, on duty airline crew and transit passengers who take a second connecting flight within 24 hours of the first flight via a single ticket.

Airport security fees are revised after every six months. In September 2020, the airport security fee was increased from Rs 150 to Rs 160, ie Rs 10. At the same time, for international travelers it was increased from $ 4.95 to $ 5.20.