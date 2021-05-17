Airtel's net at Rs 759 crore 

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The company had posted a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 11.9 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 23,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

India revenue of Bharti Airtel increased by 10 per cent during the quarter to Rs 18,337.8 crore from Rs 16,734.3 crore a year ago. Mobile services business of Bharti Airtel grew by 9 per cent to Rs 14,079.7 crore during the period under review.

"Our services are the digital oxygen that the country needs in this challenging time as we experience a vicious second wave of Covid-19. I am grateful to our people who are doing all they can to strengthen our network experience and serve our customers braving massive odds. It is this relentless focus on customer obsession that has allowed us to deliver another consistent quarter in terms of performance," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO for India and South Asia Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

He said that the enterprise segment delivered double digit growth during the quarter. The company's capital expenditure in mobile network halved to Rs 3,739.3 crore in the quarter.

However, the work-from-home trend driving data demand led to the increase of company's investment in the fixed line services which includes broadband connection.