Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
AIV raises Rs 432-cr fund
Highlights
Artha India Ventures (AIV) announced the final close of its ‘winners-only’ follow-on vehicle, Artha Select Fund (ASF), at Rs432 crore, overshooting...
Artha India Ventures (AIV) announced the final close of its ‘winners-only’ follow-on vehicle, Artha Select Fund (ASF), at Rs432 crore, overshooting its original target of Rs330 crores by an impressive 131 per cent.
Anirudh A. Damani, Managing Partner, AIV, said: “ASF allows us to stay invested in our most promising companies well into their scale-up phases.”
Next Story