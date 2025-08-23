AIV raises Rs 432-cr fund

Artha India Ventures (AIV) announced the final close of its ‘winners-only’ follow-on vehicle, Artha Select Fund (ASF), at Rs432 crore, overshooting its original target of Rs330 crores by an impressive 131 per cent.

Anirudh A. Damani, Managing Partner, AIV, said: “ASF allows us to stay invested in our most promising companies well into their scale-up phases.”