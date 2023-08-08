Akasa Air now international carrier

Mumbai: Akasa Air has flown 4.3 million passengers with over 900 flights per week, besides becoming eligible to fly internationally with a fleet of 20 aircraft in its first year of commercial operations, which it completed on Monday, the airline said in a statement.



Owned by SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd and founded by former Jet Airways CEO, Vinay Dube along with others, Akasa Air commenced operations with its maiden flight taking off from Mumbai for Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022.