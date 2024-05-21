Portugal announce final squad for 2024 European Championship

New Delhi: Portugal have announced their official squad for the European Championship (Euro 2024) set to begin on June 15 in Germany. Portugal have a lot of experience in their side in the likes of Patricio, Pepe, Dias, Bruno, Bernardo, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and will be hoping to recreate their heroics from the 2016 Euros which saw them crowned champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have been drawn into Group F and will be facing the Czech Republic (June 19), Turkiye (June 22) and Georgia (June 27) in their group stage encounters with the hopes of not facing much trouble and qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

They will be looking to improve on their performance from the last edition of the tournament when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Belgium in 2020.

Portugal Squad for Euros 2024:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Sa Patricio.

Defenders: Antonio Silva, Danilo Pereira, Dalot, Inacio Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Palhinha, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha.

Forwards: Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Conceicao, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Félix, Pedro Neto, Leao.