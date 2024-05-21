  • Menu
Administration’s negligence led to the killing of ex-Sarpanch by terrorists: J&K BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in J&K on Tuesday alleged that the administration’s negligence led to the death of former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on May 19.

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in J&K on Tuesday alleged that the administration’s negligence led to the death of former Sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on May 19.

“We believe that the administration’s negligence led to the untimely death of Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. We call for accountability and justice,” said the party after carrying out a protest against the killing. The protest was led by led by BJP District President Ashok Bhat.

The party has demanded a time-bound inquiry against the Shopian district administration for failing to prevent the killing.

The party District President also demanded stringent measures to ensure the safety of the BJP leaders and workers in the region.

He called for swift action to address the security lapses which endanger the lives of BJP leaders.

