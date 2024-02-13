AlgoBharat, T-Hub unveil startup initiative

Hyderabad: AlgoBharat, the India-focused initiative by Algorand Foundation, has launched its Startup Lab program in collaboration with T-Hub, one of India's prominent incubators. The year-long program aims to assist 20 high-potential Web3 startups in achieving product, market, and funding readiness. The program offers intensive technical and business mentorship, along with access to pre-seed funding, to the selected startups.

Algorand Foundation and T-Hub have initiated the application process for startup teams across India, seeking innovative Web3 solutions. Applications are open until March 15, 2024, with selectees to be announced on March 18, and the program kickoff scheduled for March 22 at T-Hub's innovation center in Hyderabad. The Startup Lab focuses on solutions utilizing blockchain technology to drive transparency and inclusivity in sectors such as healthcare, supply chain, sustainability, financial inclusion, and agriculture. Startups reaching key milestones become eligible for pre-seed funding from the Algorand Foundation's India fund.