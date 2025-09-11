All You Need to Know About the Urban Company IPO

Before we begin, a quick word of caution. Today’s issue is a little long-winded. So bear with us.

The Story

I moved into a new house recently. Shifted out from a small town into a big city and changed homes altogether. And if you have ever been in that situation, you know the feeling. The dust and grime are an immediate let down. The Urban Company listing own rented abode wears off in minutes, leaving you with the depressing sight of a place that hasn’t been lived in for days.

To be honest, I was a little panicky. But rather of running helter- skelter at the last nanosecond trying to fix effects up on my own, I decided to call in mounts. Logged on to the UC app (earlier Urban Clap but we will not refer to it as UC anymore) and requested a home deep cleaning service.

In less than 2 hours, three trained professionals were standing at my doorstep with all the cleaning paraphernalia to battle years of accumulated dust. I still hadn’t stepped foot in my home, they had already made it sparkle. It took a few hours and the house was not only clean, it was sparkling.

Okay, enough with the prattle. Let’s talk about the Urban Company IPO now.

Urban Company share price a ₹1,900 crore issue tomorrow. ₹1,428 crore is an OFS from existing investors and ₹472 crore will be fresh issuance from UC itself. The proceeds are slated for tech and cloud infrastructure, office rentals, marketing and “general corporate purposes”.

But wait, hold on. Before you start researching this name to make an investment decision in Urban Company stock market, let’s just take a second to figure out what Urban Company actually does.