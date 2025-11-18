AM Green lines up `54K cr for green aluminium complex in AP

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Government and AM Green Group during the 30th edition of CII Partnership Summit signed MoUs for two landmark projects: one million tonne per annum green aluminium complex in Kakinada with an investment of Rs44,000 crore and multiple 2G biorefineries with 180 KTPA sustainable aviation fuel plant across North Andhra by investing Rs10,000 crore.

AM Green Group has enabled a multitude of decarbonisation solutions for global and Indian markets by combining innovative technologies with robust business models to create new products and solutions. The group has pioneered the establishment of its first pumped hydro storage assets in Kurnool and is working on its 100 GWh Intelligent Energy Cloud Platform creation. In addition, we are setting up one of the world's largest, oneMPTA capacity, RFNBO compliant green ammonia complex in Kakinada.

For the first time in history, AM Green's green hydrogen & ammonia value chain has established India globally as a net clean energy exporter to global economies.

In addition to green energy and green hydrogen, ammonia derivatives, AM Green Group will be setting up global scale green metal production in Andhra Pradesh. The group is partnering with globally renowned technology and production companies, to set-up a million tonne per annum green aluminium complex in Kakinada. This is the globally first of its kind plant at this scale to be powered by 2 GW RE-RTC energy.

Commenting on the development, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said "AM Green will be setting up multiple biorefineries producing 2G ethanol and other valuable green hydrocarbons across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Anakapalli districts of Andhra Pradesh. This ethanol will be utilized to make 2G sustainable aviation fuel which will be 75 per cent less carbon intensive than traditional jet fuel. This will enable an end-end integrated feedstock supply to biofuels production and will make North Andhra Pradesh a destination for 'global to flight' solution." Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan said "Andhra Pradesh has a rich history of green energy project development starting with wind farms and solar projects back in early 2000s.