Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Strong Subscription, Expected Listing at ₹151

Amanta Healthcare launched its IPO on September 1. It received strong interest, especially from retail investors. The IPO was subscribed 4.6 times, meaning more than four times the shares on offer were requested.

Retail investors applied for 6.7 times the available shares, and non-institutional investors also showed good demand. However, institutional investors showed less interest.

The shares are expected to list at around ₹151, which is 20% higher than the IPO price. But investors should carefully review the company’s details before investing.

Amanta Healthcare is raising ₹126 crore by selling 1 crore shares. The price range is ₹120 to ₹126 per share. The minimum purchase is 119 shares, costing about ₹15,000.

Funds from the IPO will be used to build new factories and buy equipment in Gujarat, along with other company expenses.

Amanta Healthcare manufactures special liquid medicines using advanced technology. The IPO is managed by Beeline Capital Advisors.