Live
- Think Change Forum Calls for GST 2.0 to Pave the Way Towards a Single Tax Rate: Releases a White Paper
- Samsung TV Plus Onboards ETV Network to Strengthen Regional FAST Channel Line-Up in India
- Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal
- People’s Organizations and All-Party Leaders in Gadwal Rally Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice Presidential Bid
- D.K. Aruna Leads Protest Rally in Gadwal, Demands Action on People’s Issues
- Congress Cadre Hail CM Revanth Reddy and Sampath Kumar in Alampur; Memorial Program for Suravaram Marks Major Announcements
- MP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh
- UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi
- Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Murmu
- ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’poster unveiled: PK’s birthday treat sends fans into frenzy
Amanta Healthcare IPO 2025: Strong Subscription, Expected Listing at ₹151
Amanta Healthcare IPO received 4.6 times subscription with high retail demand. The company plans to raise ₹126 crore for factory expansion. Check IPO details and listing price.
Amanta Healthcare launched its IPO on September 1. It received strong interest, especially from retail investors. The IPO was subscribed 4.6 times, meaning more than four times the shares on offer were requested.
Retail investors applied for 6.7 times the available shares, and non-institutional investors also showed good demand. However, institutional investors showed less interest.
The shares are expected to list at around ₹151, which is 20% higher than the IPO price. But investors should carefully review the company’s details before investing.
Amanta Healthcare is raising ₹126 crore by selling 1 crore shares. The price range is ₹120 to ₹126 per share. The minimum purchase is 119 shares, costing about ₹15,000.
Funds from the IPO will be used to build new factories and buy equipment in Gujarat, along with other company expenses.
Amanta Healthcare manufactures special liquid medicines using advanced technology. The IPO is managed by Beeline Capital Advisors.